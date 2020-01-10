Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman killed in road accident in Delhi

A 51-year-old woman named Sandhya was killed in a road accident here on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 18:37 IST
Woman killed in road accident in Delhi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 51-year-old woman named Sandhya was killed in a road accident here on Thursday. She is wife of Rakesh Bisht, Deputy Director, Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in CBI.

A police official informed about a Police Control Room (PCR) call received yesterday at PS Keshav Puram police station regarding the accident. Sandhya was taken to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Rakesh Bisht, who is a resident of Keshav Puram, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against a 20-year-old accused named Vijay hailing from JJ Colony Wazirpur. Vijay has been arrested and the vehicle involved in the accident has been sized by the Delhi police. An investigation is underway to unearth more facts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo offers Ukraine's Zelenskiy U.S. help in Iran crash probe

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy U.S. help in the investigation of a Ukrainian plane crash in Iran.Pompeo said he expressed his condolences for the lives lost in Wednesdays crash, whic...

China’s biggest independent film festival forced to suspend operations indefinitely

Chinas largest independent film festival has suspended its operations indefinitely after the organisers said it was now impossible to maintain a purely independent spirit, a media report said on Friday. The China Independent Film Festival C...

Will not tolerate any violence, anarchy on campus; committed to ensuring academic atmosphere in educational institutions: HRD minister.

Will not tolerate any violence, anarchy on campus committed to ensuring academic atmosphere in educational institutions HRD minister....

Modi, Macron discuss bilateral issues, global situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron over telephone and the two exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest as well as regional and global situation, the Prime Ministers Office said on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020