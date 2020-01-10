Left Menu
Bengaluru: Training of first batch of Women Soldiers commences

The first batch of 99 Women Military Police trainees have reported to Corps of Military Police Centre and School, Bangalore and the training of the first batch of Women Soldiers has already commenced on January 6.

Training of first batch of Women Soldiers has commenced.. Image Credit: ANI

The first batch of 99 Women Military Police trainees have reported to Corps of Military Police Centre and School, Bangalore and the training of the first batch of Women Soldiers has already commenced on January 6. Stressing that Corps of Military Police has achieved the unique distinction of being the first in the Indian Army to induct women in its ranks and file, an official statement said, "A total of 1700 Women Military Police will be inducted over a period of 17 years. The trainees will undergo 61 weeks of training comprising of Basic Military Training and Advanced Provost Training."

Highlighting that adequate training and administrative infrastructure are already in place, the statement informed that due diligence has been attributed while developing administrative infrastructure for Women Recruits accommodation based on interactions with Officers Training Academy Chennai, Assam Rifles and National Cadet Corps, Officers Training Academy Gwalior where presently training of women soldiers is being imparted. "The women soldiers will have the same terms and conditions as applicable to their male counterparts. On completion of training, the Women Military Police will perform similar duties as the Male Military Police personnel," the statement said.

The Women Military Police, besides being employed on mandatory operational and peacetime duties, will be an asset for the investigation of gender-specific crimes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

