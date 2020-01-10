Left Menu
Development News Edition

Presence at rallies not political activity, nor violative of

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 21:02 IST
Presence at rallies not political activity, nor violative of

No penal action can be taken against a government employee for being present at a political rally as it does not violate service conduct rules, the High Court of Tripura has said in a judgement. Chief Justice A A Kureshi also set aside a charge sheet issued against the petitioner, a Tripura government employee who was suspended and put under departmental enquiry for being present at a rally organised by the Left Front, the then ruling coalition, on December 31, 2017.

"There is a vital difference between attending a rally and participating in a rally. During election times as is well known, political parties and their leaders as well as nominated candidates take out rallies and address public gatherings. Every person who is present in the audience during such addresses cannot be stated to have participated in the rally," the judgement said. The presence of a person (at a rally) does not either establish his or her political affiliation, said the judge who also directed the state government to release all the post- retiral benefits which have so far not been paid to the petitioner within two months from Thursday, when the verdict was delivered.

Lipika Paul, an upper division clerk at the Directorate of Fisheries, was placed under suspension by the BJP-IPFT government four days before her retirement, and departmental proceedings were initiated against her after the date of her superannuation. It was charged that she had canvassed against a political party by making defamatory comments against its leaders contesting the state Assembly election 2018.

The verdict said, even an opponent or a critic of a party may also attend a political gathering organised by it. "Her mere presence at a gathering, therefore, without any further allegation, would not amount to her participation in such political gathering." Lipika Paul's counsel Purusottam Roy Burman on Friday said the High Court order has protected the democratic rights of government employees.

Advocate General Arun Kanti Bhowmik said the government is studying the verdict and is yet to decide whether to challenge it in a higher court..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

ED attaches Rs 78-cr worth assets of ex-ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, others

Assets worth Rs 78 crore have been attached by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and others, officials said on Friday. A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Launderin...

Gujarat Assembly passes resolution supporting CAA

The Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for securing the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The resolution, which was opposed by Co...

UPDATE 1-At least two killed in school shooting in northern Mexico

At least two people were killed and four injured in a shooting at a school in the northern Mexican city of Torreon, local media and a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.A child aged around 11 entered the private school with two ...

JNUSU meets MHRD Secretary, demands removal of VC Jagadesh Kumar

JNU students union president Aishe Ghosh on Friday met MHRD secretary Amit Khare and demanded that Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar should be removed from his office as their faith in him has completely eroded. Addressing a press conference...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020