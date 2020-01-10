Deputy Chief of Naval Staff reviews carrier operations in Arabian Sea
Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (DCNS) Vice Admiral MS Pawar reviewed carrier operations in the Arabian Sea, Indian Navy said on Friday.
"Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (DCNS) reviews #CarrierOperations in the Arabian Sea. VAdm MS Pawar, DCNS embarked #INSVikramaditya during the week to review #OperationalReadiness," Indian Navy said in a tweet.
"DCNS was extremely pleased to witness the "Intense #AirOperations" with "High levels of motivation & #willtowin", that were evident onboard the "Queen of the Battle". He expressed confidence that #INSVikramaditya will "live up to the Name & remain #Victorious in Battle - ALWAYS"," the Navy said in another tweet. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
