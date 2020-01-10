Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah inaugurates I4C, launches National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to fight cyber crimes and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal through which people can report cyber crimes online.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 21:41 IST
Shah inaugurates I4C, launches National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal
Amit inaugurating I4C in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to fight cyber crimes and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal through which people can report cyber crimes online. The minister said that I4C is a 7 pronged scheme to fight cyber crime.

"I4C is a 7 pronged scheme to fight cyber crime which includes cyber crime reporting portal, analysis of threats, capacity building, research and innovation, creating an ecosystem for cyber crime management and joint cyber crime investigation platform for law enforcement agencies," he tweeted. "The state-of-the-art Centre is located in New Delhi. The scheme to setup I4C was approved in October 2018 at an estimated cost of Rs. 415.86 crore, to deal with all types of cybercrimes in a comprehensive and coordinated manner," an official release said.

MHA said that I4C has seven components- National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit, National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, National Cyber Crime Training Centre, Cyber Crime Ecosystem Management Unit, National Cyber Crime Research and Innovation Centre, National Cyber Crime Forensic Laboratory Ecosystem and Platform for Joint Cyber Crime Investigation Team. 15 states and union territories have also given their consent to set up Regional Cyber Crime Coordination Centres.

National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) is a citizen-centric initiative that will enable citizens to report cyber crimes online through the portal. "All the cyber crime related complaints will be accessed by the concerned law enforcement agencies in the States and Union Territories for taking action as per law. This portal was launched on a pilot basis on 30th August, 2019 and it enables filing of all cyber crimes with a specific focus on crimes against women, children, particularly child pornography, child sex abuse material, online content pertaining to rapes/gang rapes, etc," read the release.

The ministry said that more than 700 police districts and more than 3,900 police stations have been connected with the portal so far. "After successful completion, this portal can improve the capacity of the law enforcement agencies to investigate the cases and will improve success in prosecution. This portal also focuses on specific crimes like financial crime and social media related crimes like stalking, cyber bullying, etc," the release said.

MHA said this portal will improve coordination amongst the law enforcement agencies of different States, districts and police stations for dealing with cyber crimes in a coordinated and effective manner. "MHA is committed to provide and create an ecosystem for dealing with cyber crimes in a comprehensive & coordinated manner. In future, this portal will provide for a chatbot for automated interactive assistance system to the public for guidance on cybercrime prevention and how to report incidents on the portal," read the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

'Tiranga Rally' against CAA taken out in Hyderabad

Tiranga Rally against CAA taken out in Hyderabad Eds adding Owaisis comments Hyderabad, Jan 10 PTI Tiranga Rally, an anti-CAA protest led by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, was taken out here on Friday with thousands of people march...

Policeman held for accepting bribe in J&K's Poonch

A Policeman was caught red-handed by Anti Corruption Bureau ACB sleuths while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Friday, officials said. The ACB registered a case against sub inspector Naseer Khan of Men...

Maha: 7 men try to smuggle pangolin in ambulance; arrested

Seven people were arrested on Thursday in neighbouring Navi Mumbai for allegedly smuggling a pangolin in an ambulance for illegal sale, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a car and ambulance were stopped on Mumbra-Panvel Road by Kalamboli p...

UPDATE 1-N.Ireland to get devolved government back after three-year gap

The main Irish nationalist and pro-British unionist parties in Northern Ireland agreed to return to a power-sharing government on Friday after a three-year hiatus, ending a standoff that had threatened a key part of the provinces 1998 peace...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020