Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on RIL plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre to file its response to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) application seeking recall of orders asking it to file an affidavit related to company assets.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 23:33 IST
The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre to file its response to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) application seeking recall of orders asking it to file an affidavit related to company assets. Apart from issuing notice to the government on the RIL application, Justice JR Midha also listed the matter for further hearing on February 6.

RIL has moved the court seeking recall of two previous orders dated November 22 and December 20, 2019. The two orders were passed on the central government's plea seeking directions to RIL and British Gas (BG) not to dispose of their assets.

According to Centre's plea, the company has allegedly not paid around 3.85 billion US Dollars as per an arbitral award passed in the favour of the government in connection with Panna-Mukta and Tapti production-sharing contracts. On December 20, 2019, the court had directed the two companies to file an affidavit of their assets according to the new format of form 16A under the Civil Procedure Code (CPC). (ANI)

