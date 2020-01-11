Left Menu
Development News Edition

AgustaWestland case: Court dismisses Michel's plea on entry of ED, CBI into Tihar

A special court has dismissed the application filed by AgustaWestland alleged 'middleman' Christian Michel seeking an inquiry into the visit of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in Tihar jail to meet him without court's permission.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 12:02 IST
AgustaWestland case: Court dismisses Michel's plea on entry of ED, CBI into Tihar
AgustaWestland alleged 'middleman' Christian Michel. Image Credit: ANI

A special court has dismissed the application filed by AgustaWestland alleged 'middleman' Christian Michel seeking an inquiry into the visit of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in Tihar jail to meet him without court's permission. Judge Arvind Kumar while dismissing the plea, observed that "I do not find any illegality on the part of ED and CBI officials who visited Tihar Jail. The application filed by accused Christian James Michel is without any merit and is thus dismissed".

Christian Michel is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection with Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal. While the CBI is probing his alleged role as a 'middleman' in the deal, the ED is investigating money laundering charges against him. Michel had moved the court seeking inquiry to be conducted into the entry of agency officials into the jail without seeking prior permission from the court.

He alleged that the agency officials searched his belongings during the visit of a British counsellor in Tihar on October 22. On the contentions, the court had earlier directed the jail authorities to submit a report regarding their visit.

Christian Michel's counsel, advocate Aljo K Joseph, had earlier stated that "as per Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, as and when consular access is requested and consular officers shall be free to communicate with nationals of the sending State and to have access to them." "It is informed by the family of Christian James Michel that during the visit by consular, the ED and CBI officials tried to interfere with the process and checked article and books send by the family," he asserted.

The counsels appearing for the agencies, however, submitted that the officials went there on the Ministry of External Affairs' direction. Christian Michel was extradited from Dubai in 2018 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the chopper deal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Iran says military shot down plane in error, after denial drew scrutiny abroad

Iran said on Saturday it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard and voiced deep regret, after initially denying it brought down the aircraft in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Ira...

Middleton leads Bucks to milestone win over Kings

Khris Middleton recorded 27 points and 11 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks post a 127-106 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Eric Bledsoe scored 24 points and Donte DiVincenzo added a career-high 18 for the Bucks. G...

J&K seeks scientific action plan for development, conservation of rare medicinal plants

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed the Medicinal Plant Board MPB to come up with a scientific action plan for development of the medicinal plant sector and conservation of rare, endangered plant species found in the Union Ter...

Finch's goal is to continue till 2023 World Cup if form and fitness permit

Australias limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has set his sights on continuing playing till the 2023 World Cup, saying he would look to realise that goal if form and fitness permit. By the time the 2023 World Cup comes, Finch will be 37.Id l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020