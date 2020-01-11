Left Menu
CAA will not take away citizenship, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reiterated that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was enacted to give citizenship and not take it away, while also urging people to steer clear of opposition parties who are "spreading lies".

  • ANI
  • Gandhinagar (Gujarat)
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 14:45 IST
  • Created: 11-01-2020 14:45 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah adressing public in in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reiterated that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was enacted to give citizenship and not take it away, while also urging people to steer clear of opposition parties who are "spreading lies". "No citizenship can be taken away by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It was only enacted to grant citizenship. The opposition parties are spreading lies. I only want people of Gujarat to stay away from such people," Shah said, pursuant to inaugurating VISWAS and Cyber Aashvast Project in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

The newly-enacted law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. Protests have been happening across the country ever since the law received the presidential assent last month.

The Union Minister added that technology can play an "important role in controlling the law and order situation" in the country. "VISWAS and AASHVAST have been kick-started. It has a network of CCTV cameras which will be immensely helpful for the Gujarat Police," Shah said. He said that cybercrime will be curbed with the help of Aashvast Project.

Shah had yesterday inaugurated the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to fight cybercrimes and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal through which people can report cyber crimes online. (ANI)

