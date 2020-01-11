German chancellor Merkel says Berlin to host Libya peace talks
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Libyan peace talks will be held in Berlin, as Turkey and Russia appealed to Libya's warring factions to enter a ceasefire.
During a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday, Merkel said: "We hope that the joint efforts by Russia and Turkey will lead to success, and we will soon send out invitations for a conference in Berlin".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Angela Merkel
- German
- Libyan
- Vladimir Putin
- Berlin
- Russia
- Turkey
- Moscow
ALSO READ
EIB supports Ostdeutsche Eisenbahn GmbH for acquiring new trains in Berlin
Soccer-Arsenal's Xhaka wants Hertha Berlin move in January - agent
TIMELINE-Vladimir Putin - 20 tumultuous years as Russian president or PM
Libyan official: Turkish troops unwanted, destabilising
Young Libyans train as pastry chefs as state jobs dry up