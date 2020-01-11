Left Menu
Bill Gates appreciates improvement of Health Nutrition, Agriculture delivery in Bihar

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday took to Twitter and shared a 'thanking letter' received from philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as he appreciates the improvement of Health Nutrition and Agriculture delivery in Bihar.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 11-01-2020 21:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 21:51 IST
Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' letter to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (Photo/Twitter/Sushil Kumar Modi). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday took to Twitter and shared a 'thanking letter' received from philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as he appreciates the improvement of Health Nutrition and Agriculture delivery in Bihar. "Thanking letter received from Mr Bill Gates. He appreciates improvement of Health Nutrition and Agriculture delivery in Bihar," Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted along with the letter.

"Thank you for meeting with me and my team during my visit to Patna. I enjoyed engaging with 'field champions' and learning more about the innovative approaches you are taking to improve health, nutrition, and agriculture delivery in Bihar," Bill Gates wrote in his letter. "I am pleased by Bihar's progress and am supportive of our continued partnership with the Government of Bihar beyond 2021, for another five years. It's great Bihar is on the verge of creating a public health management cadre to increase its health system capacity. As you mentioned, with technical support from the foundation's partners, this will enable a successful transition as well as program sustainability," he added.

Bill Gates further appreciated Sushil Kumar Modi's commitment to increase the focus on infectious diseases, like tuberculosis and neglected tropical diseases such as kala-azar. Bill Gates agreed with the Deputy Chief Minister that digitization and the effective use of data for improved management are keys to driving progress across sectors. "Thank you for your strong leadership and for your deep engagement with the foundation and our partners. Melinda and I are grateful for your continued counsel and partnership, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with you and the people of Bihar," Bill Gates added. (ANI)

