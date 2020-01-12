Maha: Man gets 3 years in jail for molesting 10-year-old girl

A 37-year-old man was recently sentenced by a court in Thane in Maharashtra to three years in jail for molesting a minor girl in 2014

In his order on January 8, Special (POCSO) Judge HMPatwardhan convicted Nabiulla Samani under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and also fined him Rs 2,000

"Samani sexually assaulted the girl, 10 at that time, on November 4, 2014, when she was alone at home. He does furniture polishing on contract basis and is a resident ofRabale in Navi Mumbai," Additional Public Prosecutor Varsha Chandane said.

