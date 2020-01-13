Guinea-Bissau Supreme Court rejects challenge to presidential election result

Guinea-Bissau's Supreme Court on Sunday rejected a challenge against Umaro Cissoko Embalo's victory in last month's election run-off by the defeated candidate, who complained of fraud. The court's ruling said Domingos Simoes Pereira should have filed his complaint with the national electoral commission before petitioning the court.

The commission said this month that Embalo, a former prime minister and ex-army general, won the Dec. 29 election with 53% of the vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.