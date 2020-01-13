People News Roundup: UK's Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meeting

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

UK's Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meeting

Queen Elizabeth has summoned her grandson Prince Harry for a crisis meeting to discuss future arrangements for him and his wife Meghan following the couple's shock announcement that they want to step back from royal duties. Harry's father Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his elder brother Prince William, will also attend the meeting, due to take place on Monday at the queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England, a Buckingham Palace source told Reuters.

