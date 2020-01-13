Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong ahead of report launch

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 14:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 14:47 IST
UPDATE 2-Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong ahead of report launch
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@KenRoth)

The global head of Human Rights Watch said he was denied entry on Sunday to Hong Kong, where he was scheduled to launch the organization's latest world report this week.

Kenneth Roth, the group's executive director, said he was blocked at Hong Kong airport from entering for the first time, having entered freely in the past. During seven months of sometimes violent anti-government protests, the Chinese-ruled city has barred several activists, foreign journalists and an academic.

"This year (the new world report) describes how the Chinese government is undermining the international human rights system. But the authorities just blocked my entrance to Hong Kong, illustrating the worsening problem," Roth said in a post on his Twitter account. He added that Hong Kong immigration officials had cited only "immigration reasons".

Speaking at a daily news briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Human Rights Watch had encouraged radicals in Hong Kong "to take violent and extremist actions." "They have instigated the activities of Hong Kong separatists and hold a major responsibility for the current chaos," Geng said.

Responding to Reuters' questions, a spokesman for the Hong Kong Immigration Department said it did not comment on individual cases. "In handling each immigration case, (the department) will, in accordance with the laws and immigration policies, fully consider all relevant factors and circumstances of the case before deciding whether the entry should be allowed or not," the spokesman said.

Human Rights Watch, based in New York, had been scheduled to release its 652-page World Report 2020 at the Foreign Correspondent Club in Hong Kong on Jan. 15. Roth would now launch the report on Jan. 14 at the United Nations in New York, the organization said in a statement.

"This disappointing action is yet another sign that Beijing is tightening its oppressive grip on Hong Kong and further restricting the limited freedom Hong Kong people enjoy under 'one country, two systems'," Roth said in the organization's statement. Human Rights Watch said a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs official had threatened to impose unspecified "sanctions" against it and several U.S.-based pro-democracy organizations in early December. Neither Beijing nor Hong Kong authorities have since provided further details, it added.

The Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents' Club, said in a statement it is concerned that the Hong Kong government is using the immigration department to act punitively against organizations and media representatives it does not agree with. "This sort of treatment and lack of explanation appeared to be making a weapon of visas and violated press freedom rights in Hong Kong law," the Club said.

Many people in Hong Kong are angered by what they see as Beijing's ever-tightening grip on the city, which was promised a high degree of autonomy under a "one country, two systems" framework when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Beijing denies interference and blames the West for fomenting the unrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

BJP will levy token charge of Re 1 for water and power supply if it comes to power in Delhi: BJP MP

BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday said his party will levy a token charge of Re 1 for water and power supply to poor people in the city, if it wins the upcoming assembly polls.Slamming Kejriwal governments free water and power supply scheme, t...

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

NMDC has informed the steel ministry about the confusion being created that the state-owned miner is being disinvested, a government official said. Some people for their vested interest are spreading rumours on social media and in general p...

Assam Assembly ratifies bill to extend SC/ST quota

The Assam Assembly on Monday unanimously ratified the Constitution 126th Amendment Bill, 2019, extending reservations to SCSTs in the legislature by another 10 years. A special one-day session of the Assembly was held to ratify the Bill, w...

Insulting remark on Bhil community in MPPSC paper kicks up row

A question paper of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commissions exam describing the Bhil community as criminal-minded has stirred a controversy, with the BJP as well as some Congress leaders demanding action against those responsible for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020