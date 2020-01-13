Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC to hear on Jan 17 plea of Karti Chidambaram seeking refund of Rs 20 Cr

The Supreme Court will hear a plea of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on January 17 seeking the return of Rs 20 Crore which he had deposited with the court's registry as a condition for being allowed to travel abroad.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 15:26 IST
SC to hear on Jan 17 plea of Karti Chidambaram seeking refund of Rs 20 Cr
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court will hear a plea of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on January 17 seeking the return of Rs 20 Crore which he had deposited with the court's registry as a condition for being allowed to travel abroad. Supreme Court had in January and May last year granted Karti Chidambaram permission to travel abroad after depositing Rs 20 crore (Rs 10 crore for January and 10 Crore for May) with the Secretary-General of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court allowed Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, to travel to the United States, Spain and Germany in May and June 2019. Providing the relief, the bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi directed Karti to deposit a security of Rs 10 crore.

Karti has been questioned on several occasions in the INX media case in which both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are probing how Karti managed to obtain clearance to the tune of Rs 305 crore from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in 2007 when his father was the finance minister. The ED had registered a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case based on FIR by the CBI and alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Angola holds off on chasing dos Santos' assets abroad - prosecution

Angolan courts have refrained from action to seize billionaire ex-first daughter Isabel Dos Santos assets abroad but will not hesitate to do so if necessary, a prosecution spokesman said. The comments appear to de-escalate Angolan authoriti...

Nadda likely to take over as BJP chief next week

BJP working president J P Nadda is set to take over as the party president, succeeding Union Home Minister Amit Shah, next week, sources said on Monday. The schedule for the election of the new president will be released soon, they said and...

Congress finalises 14 names for Delhi assembly polls

The Congress party has finalised 14 candidates for the ensuing Delhi Assembly elections, sources said on Monday, adding that these names were finalised at the recently held meeting of the partys Central Election Committee CEC. The sources s...

FIR against Delhi police for entering campus without permission to be filed tomorrow: Jamia VC

Interacting with the students gathered outside the office of the Vice-Chancellor VC in the Jamia Millia Islamia JMI university to protest against the police entering the campus without permission during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020