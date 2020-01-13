Bihar Police Exam candidate tries to cheat, caught after earphones get stuck in ear

A candidate who had taped earphones to his vest to cheat during Bihar Police Examination on Sunday was caught by the authorities and was later handed over to the police. The man who hails from Patna was caught after the earphones got stuck in his one ear and he complained of ache.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police Mithanpura, Nisar Ahmed said, "We received information that a candidate has been caught with a device in his ear during the written examination. He had complained of earache, and has been admitted to hospital." An FIR has been registered in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.