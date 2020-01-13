Sonia Gandhi asks Delhi Cong bigwigs to contest assembly polls

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday held a meeting of senior party leaders and asked all the senior leaders of Delhi Congress, including those who contested Lok Sabha polls, to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Gandhi called a meeting of senior Congress leaders, who contested Lok Sabha polls, at 10 Janpath. The meeting was held for almost an hour.

Senior leaders from Delhi, including Ajay Maken, JP Agarwal, Rajesh Lilothia, Nasib Singh and Arvinder Singh Lovely were present in the meeting. According to sources, Rajesh Lilothia and Arvinder Singh Lovely have agreed, while rest of the leaders have sought time to respond to the call.

Lilothia told ANI that he has also proposed to the party interim president that he wants to fight from New Delhi against Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

