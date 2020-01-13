Left Menu
TV broadcasters move HC against TRAI's new tariff order

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), a representative body of TV broadcasters, on Monday approached the Bombay High Court opposing the latest amendments to sector tariffs by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The TRAI had in December 2019 issued new tariff rules by which prices of the Network Capacity Fee (NCF) were lowered, benefiting consumers.

Previously, a sum of Rs 130 was applicable for all free-to-air channels and consumers needed to pay more in order to watch additional channels. After the last month's amendments to broadcast sector tariffs, consumers will pay Rs 130 as NCF charge, but will be entitled to get 200 channels. Changes were also mandated to be made in the price of individual channels.

Sector regulator TRAI has mandated all broadcasters to reflect changes made to the price of pay channels for a-la- carte and bouquets by January 15 whereas operators are required to show the updated prices by January 30. The foundation, in its petition in the high court, has opposed the TRAI-mandated tariff amendments, arguing they will adversely impact the sector's growth.

The petition is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday (January 14) before a division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla..

