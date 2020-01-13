Left Menu
Punjab Vigilance nabs PRTC official for taking bribe

The State Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday nabbed Chief Accounts Officer (CAO) of Pepsu Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) red-handed for taking bribe of Rs 5,000.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The State Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday nabbed Chief Accounts Officer (CAO) of Pepsu Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) red-handed for taking bribe of Rs 5,000. A spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said in a statement: "Bhupinder Singh, CAO, posted at PRTC headquarters, was nabbed on the complaint of Bhajan Partap Singh of Patiala district. The complainant has approached the VB, alleging that Singh, who is an account officer, was demanding Rs 10,000 to clear his pending taxi bills."

After verifying his information, the VB team laid a trap and the CAO was nabbed on the spot while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 as the first instalment from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. He informed that the case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB Police Station, Patiala. Further investigation was under progress. (ANI)

