Russia says Libya's Haftar left Moscow without signing ceasefire deal - TASS
Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army, has left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement drafted at talks in Russia on Monday, the TASS news agency cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Tuesday.
Haftar's rival, Fayez al-Serraj, who heads Libya's Tripoli-based internationally recognised government, signed the ceasefire agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Borussia Dortmund sign teen striking prodigy Haaland
Humpy placed second after day one of Blitz competition in Moscow
Putin thanks Trump for helping foil terrorist acts in Russia
UPDATE 1-U.S. sanctions block hurry-up work on Russian gas pipeline -officials
2019 was hottest year on record for Russia: weather chief