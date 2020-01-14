Russia says Libya's Haftar left Moscow without signing ceasefire deal - TASS

Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army, has left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement drafted at talks in Russia on Monday, the TASS news agency cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

Haftar's rival, Fayez al-Serraj, who heads Libya's Tripoli-based internationally recognised government, signed the ceasefire agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

