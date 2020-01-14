Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-S.African court rules Old Mutual does not have to reinstate ex-CEO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 14:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 14:06 IST
UPDATE 1-S.African court rules Old Mutual does not have to reinstate ex-CEO
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A South African court ruled on Tuesday that Old Mutual does not have to reinstate its sacked chief executive Peter Moyo, upholding the insurance and banking group's appeal against him with costs.

Old Mutual has been locked in a dispute with Moyo since it suspended him in May 2019 in relation to an alleged conflict of interest. He was fired in June then temporarily reinstated by the courts in July in a ruling that also blocked the insurer from seeking a replacement. However, he was unable to return to work while Old Mutual appealed the decision.

The decision was a much-needed victory for Old Mutual, whose shares have fallen more than 10% since his initial suspension in May. A spokeswoman for Old Mutual said it was vindicated and was free to now seek a new CEO. Moyo in a statement said: "We are still studying the judgment... There is a very, very good chance that we are actually going to appeal," while his lawyer added he would proceed with a longer case against his dismissal, in which Moyo is seeking permanent reinstatement or damages.

The battle with Moyo has shaken some shareholders' confidence in one of South Africa's oldest companies just as it tries to return to its roots as an African financial services group after breaking up an international conglomerate. Repeated losses in the courts, concerns that Moyo's departure was sloppily handled and the drawn-out public fight has weighed on Old Mutual's share price.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

France, Britain, Germany to trigger Iran deal dispute mechanism - diplomats

France, Britain and Germany will on Tuesday inform the European Union on Tuesday that they are triggering a dispute mechanism in the Iran nuclear deal following renewed violations by Tehran of the 2015 accord, two European diplomats said.Th...

UPDATE 1-Britain bans using credit cards to gamble

Britains 24 million adult gamblers will not be able to use credit cards to make bets under a new rule designed to prevent consumers from building up too much debt, sending shares in betting companies sharply lower.The Gambling Commission sa...

UPDATE 1-At least 67 dead in avalanches in Pakistan, India- government officials

At least 57 people were killed and others were missing after avalanches in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir over the last 24 hours, senior government officials said on Tuesday.In neighbouring India, at least 10 people were killed after several a...

Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses curative petitions filed by two of four death row convicts

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana rejected the curative petitions filed by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020