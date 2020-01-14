Left Menu
Development News Edition

Broadcasters' plea against TRAI: HC gives no interim relief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 18:18 IST
Broadcasters' plea against TRAI: HC gives no interim relief

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday did not give any interim relief to television broadcasters who have challenged the latest amendments to sector tariffs by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The New Tariff Order put price ceiling on individual channels and asked the broadcasters to submit revised tariff structures by January 15.

Several broadcasters including the Indian Broadcasting Foundation which is a representative body of TV broadcasters, The Film and Television Producers Guild of India, Zee Entertainment Ltd and Sony Pictures Network India have approached the HC against the amended regulations. They had also sought postponement of the January 15 deadline.

The amended regulations were "arbitrary, unreasonable and violative of fundamental rights", the petitioners said. TRAI's counsel Venkatesh Dhond on Tuesday told a division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla that the broadcasters are only required to submit their revised tariff structure on January 15.

"The financial effect of the regulations will come into effect only on March 1, 2020. TRAI had received several complaints that channels were overpriced due to which the regulations were amended," Dhond said. The bench, while granting no interim relief, directed TRAI to file a reply and adjourned the hearing to January 22.

Last month TRAI issued new tariff rules by which Network Capacity Fee (NCF) was lowered, benefiting consumers. Earlier, a fee of Rs 130 covered all free-to-air channels and consumers needed to pay extra to watch additional channels.

After the last month's amendments to broadcast sector tariffs, consumers will pay Rs 130 as NCF charge, but will get 200 channels. Changes were also mandated in the prices of individual channels. The regulator asked all broadcasters to implement changes to the prices of pay channels for a-la- carte and bouquets by January 15, whereas operators were required to show updated prices by January 30.

The petition opposed the tariff amendments, arguing they will adversely impact the sector's growth. The broadcasters claimed that consumer choices differ not only from one part of the country to another, but also within different parts of a state, a city and even within a household.

"The amended regulations will amount to force shutting down of TV channels. In such circumstances, broadcasters will be unwilling to launch new channels and producers will be unwilling to experiment with new content. All these factors will lead to fewer shows being produced, which will have a knockdown effect on downstream production and on employment in the sector eventually infringing the Right to livelihood under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the plea said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Mukesh Singh files mercy plea before president

Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, filed a mercy plea before the President on Tuesday, Tihar Prison authorities said.Singh filed the mercy plea with President Ram Nath Kovind on a day ...

UPDATE 2-Ex-pope Benedict wants name removed from new book - aide

Former Pope Benedict wants his name removed as co-author of a new book on the issue of priestly celibacy, his personal secretary said on Tuesday, in the latest twist in a saga that has riveted the Roman Catholic world. Archbishop Georg Gans...

Germany to invest 86 bln euros to upgrade ageing railway network

Germany and its dominant railway operator Deutsche Bahn signed an agreement on Tuesday to invest 86 billion euros over the next 10 years to upgrade its network in the countrys biggest modernization project ever. The federal government will ...

UPDATE 3-Irish PM seeks to put Brexit at centre of Feb. 8 election

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Tuesday called a parliamentary election for Feb. 8, pitting his record on Brexit and Irelands fast growing economy against struggling services in a contest polls suggest is too close to call. Varadkars F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020