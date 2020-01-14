Five arrested by Haryana Police for robbing ATMs

Five persons have been arrested for robbing ATMs, Haryana Police on Tuesday said, adding that country-made weapons and other equipment were also seized from their possession. The accused have been identified as Sunil, Sagar, Ajay, Shakti and Ashok Kumar.

The arrests came after police raided an old house in front of Bhuna sugar mill during patrolling and a country-made pistol, a double-barrel pistol, five cartridges, an iron pipe, and a battery were recovered from their possession. "A joint team of CIA Fatehabad and CIA Tohana, which was present at Tibbi bus stand, had got a tip-off that five persons having arms were plotting to loot vehicles and petrol pump in front of Bhuna sugar mills. Police teams immediately swung into action and arrested all five accused," Haryana Police spokesperson said.

With the arrest of five accused, the police stated that they have cracked eight robberies, including five ATM loots. "During preliminary interrogation, the arrested accused confessed to having their involvement in five ATM loot incidents included one at village Jandali (January 3, 2020), at village Chandar Kalan (December 2019), at Bhuna Road, Tohana (December 2019), at Bawala ( December 2019) and at village Ghirai near Barwala (December 2019)," the police added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.