The triggering of a dispute mechanism on Tuesday by France, Britain and Germany in the multilateral nuclear deal with Iran is a "strategic mistake", Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

"The usage of the dispute mechanism is legally baseless and a strategic mistake from a political standpoint," Zarif said, according to Fars. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh)

