Trudeau asks for help in dialogue with Iran in plane crash probe: Ukraine
Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau has asked for Ukraine's assistance in dialogue with Iran about identifying the bodies of Canadian citizens who died in a plane crash last week, the Ukrainian president's office said on Tuesday. "Justin Trudeau asked for Volodymyr Zelenskiy's assistance in dialogue with the Iranian authorities as regards the identification of the bodies of the victims, including Canadian citizens," a statement said.
Iran admitted on Saturday it had shot down a Ukraine International Airlines plane in error, after initially denying it had a role in the incident. All 176 people aboard, including 57 Canadians, were killed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia condemns attacks by Iran-backed militias against American forces in Iraq
Local kirana stores get their own e-store - NeoMart
Priyanka Gandhi should change her name to 'Feroze Priyanka': Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
China, Iran ministers meet, criticize 'bullying practices'
Trump blames Iran for "orchestrating" attack on US embassy in Baghdad