Sudanese government forces retake all intelligence buildings in capital-military source
Sudanese government forces managed late on Tuesday to retake all intelligence buildings in capital held by security agents in revolt, a military source said.
The security agents surrendered after negotiations with their leaders, the source said. They had opened fire to protest against their severance packages.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
