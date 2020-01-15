Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Mexican reform would allow phone calls as evidence, speed extraditions - draft

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 11:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 10:55 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Mexican reform would allow phone calls as evidence, speed extraditions - draft

A major reform of Mexico's criminal justice system would allow private communications to be used as evidence and limit legal challenges to avoid extradition delays for criminal suspects, according to a reform draft reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday. It would also permit the Mexican penal code to be extended to crimes committed outside the country if the wrong-doing causes harm in Mexico or to Mexicans, as the government scrambles to address growing insecurity nationwide.

Senate Majority leader Ricardo Monreal said on Monday that the legal reforms had been drawn up by the legal advisor to the office of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the attorney general and were due to be presented in the Senate on Wednesday. The top legal adviser to Lopez Obrador, Julio Scherer, the attorney general's office and the president's spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment late on Tuesday.

Rampant violence and criminal impunity have become a major headache for Lopez Obrador's one-year-old government. Last year's homicide rate reached a new record and the president's once-sky-high popularity has taken a hit. His leftist Morena party controls both chambers of Congress, and proposals he backs will likely be approved.

During the past year, Mexicans have watched as cartel gunmen temporarily took over a major city, incidents in which soldiers have been killed after coming under attack from heavily-armed bandits, as well as the gangland ambush in November of nine members of a family that included U.S. citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Equitable democratic world order shouldn't be influenced by use of brutal force: Russian FM

Batting for an open multipolar world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday said that Moscow believes an equitable democratic world order which should not be influenced by the use of brutal force and outlined Indias role in the ...

CM allays concerns of activists on Trans Harbour Link project

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday sought to allay concerns of green activists on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link MTHL, pointing out that the migratory Greater Flamingos are present along the ambitious projects construct...

WRAPUP 1-Iran social media posts call for more protests after plane disaster

Iranian social media posts urged citizens to take to the streets for a fifth day on Wednesday, after public anger erupted following the belated admission by the authorities that they had shot down a passenger plane in error last week.Protes...

Theories persist about mystery drones seen in rural region

Cheyenne, Jan 15 AP People insist they have spotted fleets of large drones crisscrossing rural Americas night sky, their mission mysterious, raising questions that have veered into conspiracy theories and launching an investigation. Authori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020