Court convicts man for molesting former actor on flight

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 12:46 IST
  • Created: 15-01-2020 12:46 IST
A special court here on Wednesday convicted a 41-year-old man for molesting a former Bollywood actor on board a domestic flight in December 2017. The court hearing cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act held Vikas Sachdev guilty under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Sachdev was also convicted under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, since the actor was a minor when the incident took place. Special Judge A D Deo will pronounce quantum of the sentence later in the day.

In December 2017, the actor alleged that she was molested by a co-passenger on board an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai..

