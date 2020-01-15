Nirbhaya's culprits may not be hanged on 22 January, 2020

The hagging of four culprits of infamous Nirbhaya is likely to break the deadline of January 22, 2020. This is because the culprits have applied for mercy before the President of India.

Advocate Rahul Mehra appearing for Tihar Jail authorities says, 'It can only take place 14 days after the mercy plea is rejected as we are bound by the rule which says that a notice of 14 days must be provided to the convicts after the rejection of mercy plea before the President of India Hon'ble Ram Nath Kovind.

As per the constitution the President has powers to forgive or communte the punishment from death penalty to life imprisionment. Nirbhaya was gang raped and brutalized by six men including a minor in a moving bus on December 16, 2012. She later died in a hospital in Singapore.

