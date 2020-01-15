Deputy SP Davinder Singh case handed over to NIA: Sources

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director-General on Wednesday met Union Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla pertaining to an investigation of a case related to Deputy SP Davinder Singh, who was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police while he was travelling with two Hizbul terrorists. The investigation of the case has been handed over to NIA, sources claimed.

The sources further said that a team headed by IG level officer will go to Jammu and Kashmir for the investigation soon. The probe team will investigate Davinder's link with the terrorists.

The NIA will also register a case after seeking details from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the source further added. Jammu and Kashmir police intercepted a vehicle on Sunday and arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Davinder Singh along with two top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists while they were travelling together. (ANI)

