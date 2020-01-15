Mumbai man jailed for 3 yrs for molesting minor actor

A 41-year-old man was convicted on Wednesday and sentenced to serve jail time by a Mumbai special court here for molesting a minor actor in a Delhi-Mumbai flight in December 2017. Vikas Sachdeva has been given a three-year prison sentence by the court.

He was booked under Section 8 of the POCSO Act and Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

