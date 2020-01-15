French PM says transport strikes against pension reform will go nowhere

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday that public transport unions' strikes will not succeed in stopping the government's planned reform of the pension system.

"The transport strike against pension reform will go nowhere, the government is determined," Philippe said in a speech.

Workers and national railway SNCF and Paris metro RATP have been on strike since Dec. 5, severely disrupting transport in the longest transport strike in decades.

