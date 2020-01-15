Egyptian security raids Turkish news agency office in Cairo - agency
Egyptian security forces raided the office of the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency in Cairo on Thursday and detained four of its staff, the agency said on Twitter.
A spokesman for interior ministry was not immediately available for comment.
