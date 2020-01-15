Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 20:23 IST
Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

A Delhi court Wednesday granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid here on December 20, while restraining him from visiting Delhi for four weeks. The court further directed him not to hold any dharna in the national capital till the elections here and said that "the nation cannot be exposed to anarchy".

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted the relief to Azad on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000 with two sureties of like amount. The court also said that before going to Saharanpur if Azad wants to go anywhere, including Jama Masjid in Delhi in 24 hours, police will escort him there.

"There is no material in the form of CCTV footage or audio recordings to prima facie show the direct involvement of the accused with the alleged violence and it was admitted by the police that the CCTV footage upon which they were placing their reliance was of a very poor quality which does not even reflect the presence of other accused who have already been granted bail," the judge said. Special circumstances call for special conditions, the judge said.

During the verdict pronouncement, the counsel for Azad, advocate Mehmood Pracha, said the Bhim Army chief faces threat in Uttar Pradesh. "Whenever the accused is required to come to Delhi for his medical treatment, he shall inform his schedule to the DCP of the crime branch and the SHO of Fatehpur police station at Saharanpur, who shall convey the same to DCP Crime Branch, Delhi. During the period of his visit, the accused shall be under an escort," the court said.

It further clarified that the condition has been imposed till February 16. "Violence or destruction of property was totally unacceptable and for any kind of damage to private or public property during the protest, it is the organisers who would be responsible for the damage and liable to compensate for the loss. There has to be zero tolerance for any kind of violence and lawlessness cannot be encouraged. The nation cannot be exposed to anarchy.

"Of course, it goes without saying that protests do lead to inconvenience but it has to be ensured that these protests do not last for a long time at places under public use," the court said, in its order. The court further said that while exercising one's right, another's should not be violated and no inconvenience should be caused to anyone.

"I may observe that in our democratic set-up, we have a fundamental right to peaceful protest guaranteed by the Constitution, which cannot be curtailed by the state. However, at the same time, our constitution strikes a fine balance between the rights and duties. While exercising our right of peaceful protest, it is our duty to ensure that no corresponding right of another is violated and no inconvenience was caused to anyone," the judge said. It further said that reading of the preamble to the Constitution of India cannot prim facie be taken as incitement.

"I may observe that for the judges, legal persons and the offices under the constitution, the Constitution of India is a sacred document and if this was correct, then reading this document cannot prim facie be taken as incitement. "While on one hand the accused specifically affirms that he read out the preamble, the investigating officer claimed that he had made inflammatory statements, details of which have not been placed on record, so much so that there was no statement of any eye witnesses to affirm the same," the judge said.

The court further said that the protest call was only for one day and the march was from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar and no assessment of damage has been made till date. Earlier, the investigating officer of the Crime Branch of Delhi police had alleged before the court that Azad can be clearly seen giving "inflammatory speeches" at a large gathering at Jama Masjid, in the drone camera footage available with them.

The counsel appearing for the police, had said that the allegation were serious and sensitive in nature involving commission of offence against the nation and not against any individual, which in itself is a heinous crime. Earlier, the court had said that people are out on streets as what should have been said inside Parliament was "not said".

Asserting that it is one's constitutional right to protest, it had also observed that Delhi Police was behaving "as if Jama Masjid was Pakistan". Azad's outfit had called for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 20, without police permission.

Other 15 people arrested in the case were granted bail by the court on January 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-House Democrats name seven-member team to prosecute Trump in Senate trial

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial in the Senate, headed by a former prosecutor who has become a nemesis of the Republican pr...

New Malta PM reshuffles ministers, shuns controversial names

New Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, sidelining some of the politicians who had faced fierce criticism from an anti-corruption journalist before her murder in 2017. Abela, 42, was sworn in as prime mi...

Liquor worth Rs 20 lakh seized in UP's Mathura

Liquor worth over Rs 20 lakh was recovered from a truck near the Mahuvan toll on the National Highway-22 here, police said on Wednesday. Three people have been arrested for smuggling the liquor from Haryanas Hisar, they said.DSP Jagveer Sin...

Vu Technologies to close this fiscal with Rs 1-1.2K crore revenue: Saraf

Smart television maker Vu Technologies on Wednesday said its business has not been hurt by the overall consumption slowdown in the economy, mainly due to focus on younger buyers. The city-headquartered company will close FY20 with a 14 per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020