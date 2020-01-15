Left Menu
Development News Edition

Install smog towers at Connaught Place, Anand Vihar in three months: SC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 20:35 IST
Install smog towers at Connaught Place, Anand Vihar in three months: SC

The Supreme Court has given three months to the Centre and Delhi government for the pilot project of setting up a 'smog tower' at Connaught Place and Anand Vihar here, while issuing a slew of directions to combat the menace of air and water pollution. Smog towers are structures designed as large-scale air purifiers to reduce air pollution.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta directed the Delhi government to complete installation of smog tower at Connaught Place within three months. "Let smog tower be installed at Anand Vihar as pointed out by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Let Delhi government provide space of 30x30 meters for installation of experimental tower at Anand Vihar within seven days. The project to be funded by the Union government, however, Ministry of Environment and Forests is directed to monitor the project. Let project be completed within three months," the bench said.

With respect to water quality supplied in Delhi, the bench sought a report from the pollution control boards concerned as well as the Indian Bureau of Standards after random checking of various samples in Delhi within one month. The apex court also directed use of anti-­smog guns in Delhi and NCR for large construction sites, road construction stretches, mining activities, large parking sites on unpaved areas and during large public gatherings, demolition activities etc.

"It be made compulsory to make use of anti-­smog guns in Delhi-­NCR in projects that require environmental clearance from the State/Central level on site having built­ up area of more than 20,000 sq mts. including excavation, material handling and other dust generating activities. Let an appropriate policy decision be also taken with respect to cost of installation, duly considering the principle 'polluters pay' evolved by this court," the bench said. With regard to the pollution caused by crop burning, the apex court sought a comprehensive plan.

"Let Crop Residuary Management be prepared, its use inter alia as fertilizer, cattle food and bio fuel be also worked out. Let the final decision be taken with respect to incentive and disincentive of Rs 100 per quintal and the in­situ farming," the bench said. It also ordered that the Centre, and the state governments of Punjab, Haryana and UP prepare a scheme for making available "Combine Harvesters, Happy Seeders, Hydraulically Reversible MB Plough, Paddy Straw Chopper, Mulcher, Rotary Slasher, Zero Till Seed Drill and Rotavators and balers" especially dedicated to small and marginal farmers to be made available either free of charge or on nominal rental basis.

Expressing concern over pollution caused by plastics, industrial and other wastes, the top court directed Delhi, UP, Haryana and Rajasthan governments to ensure that waste is not burnt, used for processing and is removed on time­bound basis without fail and report be filed within six weeks. "We direct pollution control boards of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP to monitor the industrial areas especially at night also and to take stringent action with respect to the industries emitting black smoke from chimneys and it be ensured that the industries comply with the norms and standards for PM/NOx/Sox.

"For construction and demolition, we direct Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and UP to file status report regarding compliance with Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016. Let penal action be taken against developers found flouting the norms," the bench said It also directed them to file status report on the penalty imposed and the action taken on developers for violating norms regarding construction and demolition activity and whether any developer has been blacklisted.

The apex court also directed Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP to file status report with respect to compliance of road construction norms and details of non­-compliant portion. "Let Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP point out existing facilities of recycling of construction and demolition waste and deficit of facilities in this regard. With respect to waste burning, compliance of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 be ensured by them. Let comprehensive plan for waste management be prepared and existing facilities and overall requirement be also worked out," it said.

With respect to oxy furnace in glass industries, the top court asked the Department of Science & Technology Technical Committee to consider proposal for installation of oxy furnace in glass industries in Delhi and NCR.

"Let the consideration be made within two weeks in consultation with the sectoral expert and other concerned stakeholders. Let proper research and development be made in wireless sensors network technology. Let concerned officials consider further LiDAR (a laser based method) and Spectroscopic monitoring techniques as considered appropriate by them. Let use of spectroscopy to monitor ambient air quality be considered by various states," it said. PTI PKS ABA MNL RKS PKS TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-House Democrats name seven-member team to prosecute Trump in Senate trial

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial in the Senate, headed by a former prosecutor who has become a nemesis of the Republican pr...

New Malta PM reshuffles ministers, shuns controversial names

New Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, sidelining some of the politicians who had faced fierce criticism from an anti-corruption journalist before her murder in 2017. Abela, 42, was sworn in as prime mi...

Liquor worth Rs 20 lakh seized in UP's Mathura

Liquor worth over Rs 20 lakh was recovered from a truck near the Mahuvan toll on the National Highway-22 here, police said on Wednesday. Three people have been arrested for smuggling the liquor from Haryanas Hisar, they said.DSP Jagveer Sin...

Vu Technologies to close this fiscal with Rs 1-1.2K crore revenue: Saraf

Smart television maker Vu Technologies on Wednesday said its business has not been hurt by the overall consumption slowdown in the economy, mainly due to focus on younger buyers. The city-headquartered company will close FY20 with a 14 per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020