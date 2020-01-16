Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to finalize agreement on Blue Nile dam later this month
Ministers from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have agreed to reconvene in Washington later this month to finalize an agreement on a giant hydropower dam on the Blue Nile that sparked a diplomatic crisis between Cairo and Addis Ababa.
The ministers met in Washington this week and agreed to fill the $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in stages during the wet season, taking into account the impact on downstream reservoirs, the U.S. Treasury Department, which hosted the meeting, said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
