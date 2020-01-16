Centre's outreach for J-K: If delegation doesn't meet concerned people, it has no meaning, says Gulam Nabi Azad

Reacting sharply to the government delegation visiting Jammu and Kashmir to review the situation, senior Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that the trip has no meaning if the group doesn't meet the concerned people. "So far, two foreign delegations of some MPs and diplomats have visited there. The delegation meets only those who are sent by the central government, it teaches them and prepares the people what to speak. They do not meet the politicians, media, civil society and trade and commerce," Azad told ANI.

"So now if the government sends other 20 people over there, it has no meaning. I am also leaving for Jammu and Kashmir, let's see what happens," he added. In a massive outreach by the central government in Jammu and Kashmir two months after it formally became a Union territory, about 36 union ministers are scheduled to visit it from January 18 to January 25 to meet people and exchange ideas on the possibilities in the region.

Detained Omar Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister is likely to be shifted from Hari Nivas that will house central team on valley visit. While the Citizenship Amendment Act remains on the agenda, the ministers would hold meetings with people to share their views on bifurcation of the state into two union territories after the abrogation of Article 370.

These ministers are set to hold 51 meetings in Jammu and eight in Kashmir. The ministers would share the vision and plans of their ministries for the development of the region. A senior leader said the outreach is aimed at strengthening the integration of people of Jammu and Kashmir with the country.

The ministers would interact with the people, exchange ideas on possibilities in the region and discuss the scope of development in various sectors. The feedback would be utilised in bringing complete normalcy in the UT. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

