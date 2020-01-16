Left Menu
Nigerian national arrested with drugs worth Rupees 5.4 Lakhs

A crime branch team here on Thursday arrested a Nigerian national and seized contraband drugs from his possession.

  • Siolim (Goa)
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 14:43 IST
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI

A crime branch team here on Thursday arrested a Nigerian national and seized contraband drugs from his possession. The accused, arrested from Vaddy Siolim area, has been identified as 37-year-old Onyinyechi Eniyinnaya Arungwa Peter.

According to the police, he was carrying cocaine weighing around 48.30 grams and LSD paper weighing around 0.12 gm worth Rs 5.4 lakh in his Scooter near Vaddy Siolim Goa. Working on a tip-off, a team consisting of Police Inspector Narayan Chimulkar, Head Constable Ashok Gawade, Police Constable Kalpesh Toraskar, Police Constable Udesh Kerkar intercepted the accused and subsequently arrested him.

The team was led by Police Inspector Rahul Parab under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahesh Gaonkar. The drugs and the scooter have been seized. Further investigation is in progress, an official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

