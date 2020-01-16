Macron will attend Libya summit on Sunday in Berlin-French presidency
French President Emmanuel Macron will attend a summit scheduled on Sunday in Berlin to address the Libyan conflict, the Elysee presidential palace said on Thursday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will also host senior officials of Turkey, Russia, the United States, Britain, China, and Italy at the summit, which follows a meeting in Moscow on Monday where Libya's warring parties failed to sign a ceasefire agreement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- Angela Merkel
- Libyan
- Berlin
- German
- Elysee
- Russia
- United States
- Moscow
- Italy
- China
ALSO READ
Four astronauts selected to undergo training in Russia for Gaganyaan mission: ISRO chief K Sivan
Four from IAF chosen for Gaganyaan, training in Russia: ISRO
INTERVIEW-Olympics-Use 1992 Yugoslavia precedent for Russians in Tokyo -historian
IS claims deadly attack on police in Russian Caucasus
Russia stops oil supplies to Belarus after no deal signed