Ukraine asks FBI for help to probe suspected Russian hack of Burisma

Ukraine has appealed to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for help to investigate a suspected cyber-attack by Russian military hackers on the energy company Burisma, a Ukrainian interior ministry official said on Thursday.

Energy company Burisma Holdings was at the center of attempts by President Donald Trump last July to ask Ukrainian authorities to announce an investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic U.S. presidential contender Joe Biden.

"It is noted that the hacker attack most likely took place in cooperation with the Russian special services," Artyom Minyailo said at a briefing.

