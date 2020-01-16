CBI arrests SI of Delhi Police for accepting bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Sub Inspector of Delhi Police for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 from the complainant. A case was registered on a complaint against the accused, SI Manjit Chillar, posted at Khanjhawala police station in Delhi. It was alleged that Chillar demanded a bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant for settling the latter's land dispute.

It was also alleged that the Sub Inspector threatened the complainant that he would register a criminal case against him. On negotiation, the bribe was reduced to Rs 80,000. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 60,000. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused.

The arrested SI is being produced today before the designated court in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

