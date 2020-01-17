Ukraine PM says there have been many attempts to sow distrust

Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk told parliament on Friday there had been attempts to sow distrust around his government but called for people to stay united.

Honcharuk earlier submitted his resignation to parliament following a leaked audio recording which suggested he had criticized the president. It was unclear whether the president would accept his resignation.

