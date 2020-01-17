Left Menu
How many govt bungalows occupied by people not in any post, HC asks Centre

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre as to how many government bungalows were being occupied by persons who are no longer MPs, MLAs or bureaucrats and for how long. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said it wants to know how many of the allegedly illegal occupants of official accommodation were holding any post and how long they have been in illegal occupancy.

"Lot of people are occupying government bungalows without holding any post," the bench observed while giving oral direction to the Centre. The direction was in connection with an earlier PIL saying that several official residences were being allegedly illegally occupied by persons who were no longer MPs, MLAs or bureaucrats.

The high court issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government and DDA, seeking their stand on a fresh PIL seeking official residential accommodation for judicial officers. The court listed both matters together for hearing on February 5.

The latest plea by a lawyer contended that several judicial officers do not have an official residence, due to which they have to opt for rented accommodation at far off places. The petitioner has claimed that results in hardship not only to the judicial officer, but also litigants, accused, lawyers and police officers who may have to urgently move the judge at his home for any interim relief or order.

The plea further said that 126 new judicial officers were appointed by notification dated May 21, 2019, but no government accommodation is available to them. It has sought directions to the Centre and Delhi government to provide official residential accommodation to the Delhi Judicial Service officers by purchasing, at concessional rates, the around 140 CWG flats available with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

