Bhim Army chief moves Delhi court seeking modification of bail order in Daryaganj violence case

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday moved a Delhi court seeking modification of bail order in the Daryaganj violence case. The Court will hear the matter on Saturday. Bhim Army Chief's lawyer Mahmood Pracha filed this petition in Tis Hazari Court.Azad's counsel Mahmood Pracha told ANI that petition stated that the order given by the court restraining Azad from coming to Delhi for four weeks during the Delhi assembly election went against the fundamental spirit of Representation of People Act.

Any citizen can go anywhere in election time no one has the right to stop anyone like this, the counsel said. The petition states that Azad hailed from the SC community and his voice cannot be suppressed in election time. He is a public representative.

"If he is prevented from coming to Delhi, then those who are OBC, SC, ST and Minority living in Delhi will be at a loss because in the election people want to take their advice as a public representative," the petition claimed. The petition also said that Daryaganj violence is a Delhi matter Therefore, only the Investigation Officer of Delhi is looking into this matter. If the Bhim Army Chief commits any violence in any manner or disobeys the order of the court, then the Investigation Officer of Delhi will see it. So why does he have to appear before SHO Saharanpur, while he has nothing to do with Saharanpur in this regard.

On January 15, the Delhi court granted bail to Azad. He is one of the accused in Daryaganj violence case. The court ordered that Azad will not conduct any dharna in Delhi for one month till February 16th. As of now, he will stay in UP's Saharanpur in his permanent address.

Additional session judge Kamini Lau ordered that after release the accused may be permitted to visit Jama Masjid, Jor Bagh, and Guru Ravidas temple to pay his obeisance. In this regard, it is clarified that the accused is free to visit these places within 24 hours after his release and it shall be ensured that thereafter he will be escorted to Saharanpur his permanent address. The court ordered that it is clarified that in case the accused are found to be violating any of the condition the same shall be granted for cancellation of bail. The court also directed that Azad will present himself before Saharanpur SHO every Saturday for four weeks, he will also intimate police if he changes his residence address. If he will come to Delhi for medical treatment he must take prior permission from the SHO and also from DCP crime branch. (ANI)

