Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta moves SC on 'juvenile' claim

One of the death row convicts in Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case -- Pawan Gupta -- on Friday filed a special leave petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court claiming that he was a juvenile at the time of the crime. "Gupta was a juvenile at the time of the crime and the Delhi High Court had ignored this fact during the proceeding," the convict's lawyer AP Singh told ANI.

The Delhi High Court had earlier rejected the revision petition of Pawan and thereby he was challenging this before the apex court. Pawan's date of birth as per the school record is October 8, 1996, but the Delhi High Court had ignored this fact, Singh has contended in the petition.

Earlier today, a Delhi court issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who will now be executed on February 1 at 6 am. This came after the public prosecutor representing the Tihar jail authorities requested the court to issue fresh date and time of execution.

Four convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan and Mukesh were convicted and sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012. (ANI)

