UAE's Gargash: UAE unreservedly supports Germany efforts to bring peace in Libya
UAE's minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, tweeted on Friday that "the UAE unreservedly supports german efforts in convening the conference & the international community's goals of peace & stability in Libya."
The minister added that he is "Looking foreword to a successful Berlin Conference" and stressed the joint efforts towards an end to the conflict in Libya.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday a conference in Berlin on Sunday must try to get a weapons embargo enforced again.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Anwar Gargash
- UAE
- Angela Merkel
- Berlin
- Libya
ALSO READ
UAE extends $200m aid to Pakistan for economic projects
UAE calls for wisdom to avert confrontation, after Iranian commander killed
UAE extends $200m aid to Pakistan for economic projects
UPDATE 1-France's Macron discusses Middle East crisis with Iraqi, UAE leaders
Autistic Indian student in UAE achieves dreams with exceptional memory