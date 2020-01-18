Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF chief says interactions with Argentina 'very constructive' so far

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 03:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 03:43 IST
IMF chief says interactions with Argentina 'very constructive' so far

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday the lender has had "very constructive" exchanges with Argentina's new Peronist government and would do whatever possible to assist the indebted country. Argentina is grappling with a severe debt crisis since last year that has forced it to enter negotiations with creditors, including the IMF, to restructure around $100 billion of sovereign debt to avoid a damaging default.

"We have had very constructive interactions so far with the new leadership in Argentina," Georgieva said at an event at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, according to a recording shared by an IMF spokesman. "We are looking at doing what we can to be helpful to Argentina. We see eye to eye on the need to restore the economy and to address the increase in poverty that has affected negatively many Argentinians."

Argentina, which struck a $57 billion financing deal with the IMF in 2018 under former President Mauricio Macri, owes the fund around $44 billion, due over the next few years. The IMF has held off disbursing remaining tranches of the loan. The government of center-left Alberto Fernández, which came into office in December, is negotiating with the IMF and other creditors to be given more time to revive economic growth and then pay back its debts.

Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzman said last week the government was working tirelessly to resolve the debt crisis, a major challenge with Latin America's third-largest economy facing economic recession and high levels of inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Bodo insurgent group, NDFB-S sing suspension of operations agreement with Centre

Bodo insurgent group and National Democratic Front of Bodoland-Saoraigwra NDFB-S on Friday signed suspension of operations agreement with the government of India. Addressing a press conference here, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said B Sa...

Delhi Police urge anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh to clear road blockade in interest of larger public interest

As the protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA entered day 35 on Friday, Delhi Police appealed to protestors to understand the inconvenience caused by the complete highway blockade to residents of Delhi and NCR, se...

Trump criticizes Virginia gun control measures, says rights under 'attack'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States Constitution, which gives Americans the right to keep and bear firearms, was being attacked in the state of Virginia.Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Gr...

Facebook must disclose app records for Massachusetts probe, judge rules

Facebook Inc has been ordered by a Massachusetts judge to turn over materials to that states attorney general about thousands of apps that the social media company suspected may have misused customer data.In a decision made public on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020