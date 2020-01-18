Suspended J-K cop Davinder Singh to be questioned by NIA in Delhi

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police Deputy Superintendent (SP) Davinder Singh, who was arrested while travelling with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, will be brought to the national capital by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for interrogation, agency sources said. The NIA has registered a case and begun investigations in connection with the arrest of Singh.

The agency was instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 16 to investigate the matter. "Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and one Deputy SP of Jammu and Kashmir Police were arrested along with arms and ammunition while they were travelling in a car, near Qazigund on the national highway. In this regard, a case was registered in PS Qazigund as FIR on January 11," the NIA said in a release on Friday.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir administration stripped Singh of the Sher-e-Kashmir police medal for gallantry awarded in 2018. (ANI)

