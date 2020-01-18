Left Menu
Development News Edition

Views of victim's family on grant or denial of pardon to convicts have no legal value: Experts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 15:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 15:08 IST
Views of victim's family on grant or denial of pardon to convicts have no legal value: Experts

The views of victim's family on whether to forgive or not the convicts in a criminal offence like the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case have no "legal value" as such offences are against the State, said legal experts on Saturday. Senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Vikas Singh said the views of family members of a victim in a criminal case on grant or denial of pardon to convicts cannot be considered in a court of law.

"No. No. They (views of family member ) have no value actually and the courts have to go by the law. The prosecution is always done by the State and that is why it is always the State versus so and so. The criminal offence is always against the State," Dwivedi said. Dwivedi said moreover "the fact is that the complainant (Nirbhaya's mother) is not agreeing to Indira Jaising's view that she should pardon the convicts like Sonia Gandhi".

Singh, a former Supreme Court Bar Association President, said, "Such views of the family members have no value. Absolutely no legal value. It cannot be used in any court of law." He, however, said the convicts may use the favourable views, if any, in their mercy pleas before the president.

Senior advocate Jaising has urged Nirbhaya's mother to "follow the example" of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and pardon the four death-row convicts, who are scheduled to be hanged on February 1, in the 2012 gangrape and murder case. A Delhi court on Friday issued fresh death warrants for February 1 against the four — Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Kumar (32), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan (25).

A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before she was thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012, at a hospital in Singapore.

The prime accused in the case, Ram Singh, committed suicide by hanging himself in Tihar Jail in March 2013, and the sixth convict was a juvenile.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Car bomb hits Turkish contractors, police in town outside Somali capital - police

A car bomb targeting a group of Turkish contractors exploded on Saturday in Afgoye, northwest of the Somali capital Mogadishu, police said. There was no immediate word on any fatalities.A speeding suicide car bomb rammed into a place where ...

BJP MP warns bureaucrats against approving Andhra CM's 3-capital formula

By Pragya Kaushika BJP Rajya Sabha member YS Chowdary on Saturday warned the bureaucrats against abiding or advising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to implement the three-capital formula for the state.Chowdary, while speaking to ANI, c...

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LOC in Mendhar, Nowshera sectors of J-K

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the line of control LOC in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district and Mendhar sector of Poonch district here on Saturday.According to Indian Army sources, ceasefire violation in Mendhar started around 12.3...

MP: Cong MLA stages sit-in protest on Assembly complex

A Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh on Saturday staged a sit-in protest on the premises of the Legislative Assembly here against non-fulfilment of promises by the state government, which is headed by his party. Gwalior East MLA Munnalal Goy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020