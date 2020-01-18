Left Menu
Delhi Bar Council issues notice to Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

The Delhi Bar Council has issued a notice to advocate AP Singh, counsel for three Nirbhaya convicts, and sought his reply in two weeks in view of an order passed by the Delhi High Court in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 15:37 IST
  • Created: 18-01-2020 15:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Bar Council has issued a notice to advocate AP Singh, counsel for three Nirbhaya convicts, and sought his reply in two weeks in view of an order passed by the Delhi High Court in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case. Recently, the High Court had asked the council to take action and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Singh, who allegedly did not appear before the court despite communication.

The decision to issue the notice to Singh came after a meeting of the council was held here. "BCD in its meeting on Friday has decided to issue a notice to Advocate AP Singh in view of the HC order in Nirbhaya's case. He has been given two weeks time to file a reply," BCD Chairman KC Mittal told ANI.

Delhi HC's Justice Suresh Kumar Kait had levied fine on Singh for playing hide and seek while dismissing a petition filed by one of the death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who had claimed that he was a minor at the time of the offence and should be treated under the Juvenile Justice Act. Counsellor AP Singh is representing three convicts Vinay, Akshay and Pawan Gupta in the Nirbhaya rape case.

A trial court has also issued a fresh death warrant against convicts as president of India rejected the mercy petition of one of the convict Mukesh on Friday. They are slated to be executed on February 1 at 6 am. Four convicts - Akshay, Mukesh, Akshay and Pawan are facing the gallows for rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012. (ANI)

